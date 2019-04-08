Netflix is getting in formation with Beyonce and bringing Beychella to the small screen in a Netflix special titled, Homecoming.

The Beyhive went crazy went the streaming service released the official trailer for the upcoming special. While everyone is excited to see Bey’s record-breaking Coachella performance from last year, we were even more ecstatic to finally see the twins again.

In the trailer below Blue Ivy is dancing right into her mother’s footsteps. Later on we’re blessed to see a brief cameo of our little cousins, Rumi and Sir Carter, while Bey plays with them and showers them with kisses.

“An in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement,” Netflix teased.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé will stream on Netflix beginning April 17.