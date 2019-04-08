With the Red Bull-powered BC One All Star Tour 2019 rapidly approaching, legendary B-Boy and BC One All Star Richard ‘Crazy Legs” Colon sat down with TheSource.com to chop it up about the sixteenth year of the street culture-inspired tour as well as the athleticism of b-boying that has caught the attention of the International Olympic Committee. With the real possibility of “breaking” or b-boying being incorporated into the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the Rock Steady Crew co-founder’s insight is highly influential to the fans as well as well as the committee considering the groundbreaking move.

“Most importantly, my main concern is cultural appropriation and cultural sensitivity. Whoever has the opportunity to sit at that table and discuss how it will be 100% put into the Olympics, that those few people will represent a large body and it’s not just rogue people at the table representing their own agenda”, says the 53-year old Hip Hop pioneer about the Olympic possibilities. “Whatever happens at that table, has to be agreed upon by the larger body of the community and let those people know that what they’re trying to put into the Olympics is an art form. My thing is making sure that they have an ambassadorship program that reaches back into these lower income communities and make sure that there is an even playing field for those young brothers and sisters to have an opportunity and to get the inspiration to be able to compete. ”

Crazy Legs is also excited about the kick off of Red Bull’s annual BC One All Star Tour, which Legs often serves as one of the judges in the competitions. Entering its sixteenth year, the world-renowned breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, is pleased to announce the full schedule of programming for the upcoming Red Bull BC One All Star Tour. Spanning a full month of events the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour shines a light on the innovative street dance community that is flourishing throughout the nation. The multi-city tour includes competitions, electrifying workshops, and exhibition battles showcasing and celebrating the best in breaking talent across the country.

When asked about the likelihood of BC One competitors making it into the Olympics, Colon added, “The cool thing about BC One, and this also relates to the Olympics, although you have basketball in the Olympics, but the Olympics ain’t the NBA. ” He goes on to say, “It’s the same like the Olympics and Red Bull BC One. Great worldwide platform, great opportunities for people, but you’re still not BC One. Although it’s presented by Red Bull, it’s still a “for us, by us” situation, so you gotta respect that at the end of the day. After the Olympics and leading up to the Olympics, you got four years before and four years after. Let’s not forget what’s catering to us on a regular basis and BC One is a premiere platform and it helps these kids are able to build bridges between cultures, which is an amazing thing.”

Kicking off in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25th, the Red Bull BC All Star One Tour provides a platform for the dance community to unite and celebrate. Breakers of all levels are encouraged to come out and partake in competitions that are sure to be unforgettable. Fans of every level can find events taking place in their cities via

the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour website. Additional Red Bull BC One All Star Tour stops include San Jose, Fresno, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Houston, with select cities acting as host to competitive Cyphers and educational workshops.

The final stop of the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour will take place in Houston at Red Bull BC One Camp commencing with events on Friday, May 17th and concluding with the National B-Boy Championships and All Star Exhibition Battle on Sunday, May 19th.