Over the weekend, Paul Pierce tried to step over the career of Dwyane Wade by stating he had a better one, but Gabrielle Union does not find the humor in his statements.

Taking to Twitter after the onslaught of jokes online let Pierce know he was tripping. Gabrielle Union stated that the statement from the Boston Celtics legend is “wrong on many obvious levels.”

This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it’s sad. ❤ & 💡good people. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

We do not have to buy into the notion that there is only so much love, attention, resources, opportunities, respect to go around. This scarcity mindset is a trap. It keeps us all fighting amongst ourselves. Reject that shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

Hopefully, that’s the end of the Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade debate. Be sure to watch the last couple of Miami HEAT games, by the way, it’s likely the last time we will see Flash playing on an NBA court.