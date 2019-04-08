Over the weekend, Paul Pierce tried to step over the career of Dwyane Wade by stating he had a better one, but Gabrielle Union does not find the humor in his statements.

Taking to Twitter after the onslaught of jokes online let Pierce know he was tripping. Gabrielle Union stated that the statement from the Boston Celtics legend is “wrong on many obvious levels.”

Hopefully, that’s the end of the Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade debate. Be sure to watch the last couple of Miami HEAT games, by the way, it’s likely the last time we will see Flash playing on an NBA court.