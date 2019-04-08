The top-secret Guava Island movie starring Donald Glover and Rihanna can be released as soon as next week.

Fans noticed Spotify ads promoting that the flick will be out on April 13th. That’s the day after Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is headlining the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

One ad features Gambino singing solo with a guitar. At the end he comments, “I’ll see you at the show, everyone.” The show is presumably Coachella. Additionally, there’s a RapCaviar playlist being presented by the film.

The project was first teased last August when both powerhouses were spotted in Cuba filming. The Atlanta rapper unveiled more details in a trailer during the 2018 Pharos Festival in New Zealand.

“We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here,” he says in one scene.

The movie is directed by Gambino’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai and will also co-star Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.

Any other specific details about the film are kept under wraps, besides the fact that it may be out next week.