Outside of being one of the most popular rappers out of ATL — well, the entire rap game isn’t too far off either — Gucci Mane is also one style-savvy guy. We saw evidence of that with his Wopsters Closet online store with the wifey Keyshia Ka’oir, and now we’re seeing it play out on the streetwear side with this new collaborative hoodie design with Warner Music Artist Services.

The limited edition fan merch was created with help from burgeoning illustrator Duane Planes, who created an animated “Evil Genius” motif of Gucci printed on a S700 Champion pullover hoodie. This is the first of a few projects that WMAS has planned for the near future, but we’re just glad that La Flare was the guy to kick things off and was even able to get a little anime on us. From fair-weather fans to 1017 loyalists, this is a fresh merch drop that’s just cool overall because, well, it’s Gucci — the Mane, that is.

Pre-order the Gucci Mane x WMAS “Evil Genius” hoodie by Duane Planes right now for $60 USD via the Warner Music Online Store. Only 200 units will be produced worldwide, so cop while you can!