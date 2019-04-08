Kanye West included a tribute to the late LA rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle, in his popular Sunday Service yesterday. He is the latest to pay tribute to the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Hussle was gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles one week ago. The news shocked the entire world. The “Hustle and Motivate” emcee was a positive influence on his community and was highly revered amongst his peers.

Ye used audio from Nipsey Hussle to open the service.

“Just wanted to send some words of encouragement,” said Nipsey. “Y’all stay focused, y’all keep working hard. Believe in y’all self. Prove everybody that doubt y’all wrong. Show up every day. Stay pure. Stay motivated. Stay smart. Show love to your people.”

The Hip-Hop community has shown the utmost respect to honor the late artist. Many have been inspired to carry out his legacy and his positive impact.

However, Kodak Black caused outraged after saying he will give Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London a year before he shoots his shot. T.I., The Game and LA radio personality Big Boi responded to Kodak’s lack of respect. Big Boi even went on to encouraging banning Kodak’s music due to his lack of sensitivity.