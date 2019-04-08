After receiving backlash from T.I., The Game, Tank and majority of the Internet, Kodak Black kinda apologized to Lauren London for his inappropriate comments. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her,” he claimed.

After getting dragged he hopped back on Instagram to seemingly apologize.

“Hey listen though, real shit this gonna be my last time talking about this,” Kodak said during another Instagram Live session. “If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I am sorry…. Even though I didn’t,” he continues. “Rest in peace to dude, if I disrespected Lauren London in any way even though I know I didn’t, my bad.”

He closed out the clip with an insult to the “old n****s reaching.” “Suck a baby dick, all you old n****s reachin’ fuck y’all,” he snarled.

Kodak Black’s comments angered the Hip Hop community, including Big Boy who publicly denounced him after Power 106 banned his music in support of Nipsey Hussle and his family.