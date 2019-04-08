After a very public separation and divorce between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos has reached a settlement that will make her the third richest woman in the world. The couple revealed their divorce in January and took to Twitter again to announce their financial separation. While Jeff Bezos will remain the richest man in the world, MacKenzie, walks away from the marriage with Amazon stock worth more than $36 billion in what is estimated as the biggest divorce settlement in history.

In a statement, Mackenzie said, “Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness. Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

According to Vox, MacKenzie will retain 25 percent of the couple’s stake in Amazon, thereby making her worth around $35 billion and the world’s third-wealthiest woman. An SEC filing posted Thursday showed that though that she granted Jeff voting control of her shares, MacKenzie will own about 4 percent of the company.

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos split after 25 years of marriage on January 9, in what could be described as amicable even though Jeff Bezos affair when viral in the tabloid news.