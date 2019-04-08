Nipsey Hussle’s Parents Break Their Silence: ‘It Was Like He Was Sent By God’

The people who are taking the death of Nipsey Hussle the hardest is his immediate family. Last Thursday, five days after the Crenshaw rapper’s tragic murder, his mother and father sat down with the LA Times to express their feelings about his death and fondest memories.

Born Ermias Asghedom, Hussle was the son of an Eritrean father and African-American mother. His father, Dawit Asghedom identified his son as being a fearless messenger whose time on earth was a divine mission.

“It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always,” he told the LA Times. “He’s not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything.”

Hussle’s father views his death as sanctified fruition of his mission as an overall builder.

“[God] sent him to send a message. It looks like, ‘Your time is up because you have completed what I sent you to do,’ he continued. “We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too.”

Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith is fond of her son’s persona and remarks his one of a kind acumen as being supremely hefty.

“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Smith told the LA Times.

Mother Nipsey has witnessed fellow grievers appear at her home to send their love and condolences but she has found herself as being the pacifier of the sadness and reportedly has been at “perfect peace.”

Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom recalls his brother’s legacy as being instrumental to their community of Crenshaw and the neighborhood’s progressive coming.

“There’s a lot of politics within the area that we grew up in, but he stayed the course and showed what he was about,” Samiel told the LA Times. “He made something work in an area that was run-down, that people were scared to come to, and he turned it into a landmark.”

On Sunday (April 7), the Eritrean community of Los Angeles held a memorial service for Nipsey Hussle at the Medhani-Alem Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church in South L.A. The service was organized by the United Eritrean Association in which hundreds of respective community associates were in attendance.