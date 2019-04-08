From fur coats to footwear, Pyer Moss and Reebok usually come up with something dope when it’s time to link up on a fashion tip. The latest collab to come about features a take on the new Mobius Experiment 3 sneaker, and fans of both the burgeoning retailer and the sportswear giant alike are sure to be pleased with the end result.

Spearheaded by the brand’s designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the design mixes the best of classic basketball kicks with the future forward aesthetic that Pyer Moss goes for season after season. A combo of premium suede and leather is displayed on the upper, with touches of advanced footwear tech like a neoprene bootie in place to add even more appeal. Outside of the overall wavy black & white design, the eye-grabbing feature is definitely the lacing system and zipper closure that locks in the form of your foot and provides performance stability altogether.

Check for the Pyer Moss x Reebok Mobius Experiment 3 to arrive this Friday (April 12) at select retailers and Reebok.com. More pics below: