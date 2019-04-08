Not sure if R. Kelly watched the same interview as the rest of the world, but he’s reportedly satisfied with his over-the-top interview with Gayle King.

King told Page Six that he’s open to a follow-up interview during Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on Friday. “I think he is open to another sit-down at a later date.”

The CBS This Morning host revealed that she called his team after the interview went viral to “take their temperature.”

“They were really pleased — because they thought people got to see how passionate he was. They got to see his pain, and maybe they got to look at it in a different way.” But she admitted, “I kind of made the [phone] call like, ‘Ehhhh.’ No, but they were like, ‘Look, we’re so glad you called!’ ”

King said after the wild Kelly interview, “I was never worried he was going to hurt me. I was more worried that he was going to get up and leave.” King remained composed as Kelly repeatedly punched his hand, hit his chest and even stood up to speak directly to the camera to address sexual-abuse charges and accusations leveled against him. “Quit playing, I didn’t do this stuff,” he said during their discussion. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my f - - king life!”

R. Kelly is currently out on $1 million bail after being ­indicted on criminal sex-abuse charges in ­February. He took to Instagram to ask for mercy ahead of his paid gig tonight.