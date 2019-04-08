Becky Lynch vowed to walk out of WrestleMania’s first all-women main event as the Raw and SmackDown Live! women’s champion when she took on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. To the delight of the 82 thousand screaming fans in attendance, that’s exactly what she did. Lynch outsmarted Rousey and rolled her up to capture both belts to close out WrestleMania.

Lynch secured the titles and handed Rousey her first pinfall loss in the WWE when the former UFC sensation hit “The Man” with the Piper’s Pit and Lynch rolled it over into a backslide for the surprise three count. Even though it appeared that Rousey’s shoulders were up during the count, Lynch walked away from WrestleMania 35 with the victory and championships in hand.

Rousey’s big debut came at last year’s WrestleMania and she stunned with her in-ring ability, but her persona has worn out its welcome with a lot of fans. She had become the heel, while Becky — a former heel — had become a huge fan favorite.

This main event was what fans wanted, and they got the result they wanted. Lynch was the people’s champ and now she holds all the gold in the women’s division.

So what comes next? Rousey has been rumored to be set to take a break from WWE for a while and Lynch is now on top. WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl. It marks the end of a season. Fortunately for the fans of the WWE, the new season starts off tonight when Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8 pm. The Raw after mania is usually the best and craziest episode of the year. Expect Lynch to come out and address the WWE Universe towards what the future holds for “The Man”.