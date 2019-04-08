T.I., The Game Call Out Kodak Black Over Insensitive Comments About Lauren London

Kodak Black has been making recent headlines and it’s nothing for him to jump up for joy about.

He was recently called out for making unwarranted, insensitive comments about Lauren London in wake of the violent murder of the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle.

In an Instagram Live, the Dying To Live rapper is seen in a room with a group of friends rudely talking about the tragedy. He acknowledged the fact that she’s “a whole widow out here,” but he’s willing to give her “a whole year of crying and sh*t” before shooting his shot.

Kodak Black is facing heavy backlash for HARASSING Lauren London just a week after Nipsey’s death ! 😐 "She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s—- for [Nipsey].” pic.twitter.com/ZFkwLNk7P9 — Music Alert (@MusicAlertt) April 6, 2019

He began getting dragged on Twitter because he recently harassed Young MA, who is openly not interested in men, and was just charged with first-degree sexual assault in South Carolina.

Apparently T.I. was disgusted with the young rapper’s comments because he hopped on Instagram to get him together real quick. But Kodak Black apparently wants all the smoke.

If you thought that was wild, The Game took a more aggressive approach. “This is to Kodak Black or anybody disrespecting my n*gga’s legacy, his family … Keep my n*gga name out your f*****g mouth, n*gga! Keep his girl’s name out your f*****g mouth, n*gga!”

Tank also gently urged Kodak to apologize for his poor comments because it’s bad for business. But it’s already to late for that because Power 106 and a couple Los Angeles clubs including V-Live banned the Florida rapper’s music.