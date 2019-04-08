In an effort to redeem herself from the unfortunate mishap of her comedy routine in Miami last New Year’s Eve, superstar comedian Tiffany Haddish promises to come back stronger and better than ever the second time around.

“I’m going back this summer and I’m going to be doing a big show,” Haddish announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And anyone who has a ticket from New Year’s Eve, from that night, they can get in for free if they present the ticket. If they don’t have the ticket it will be, like, $20.”

Proceeds from the show will go to the Department of Children Services. Haddish has been very open about her childhood growing up in the foster care system.

As she reflected upon her infamous night of stand-up, Haddish admitted that she had a little too much to drink and wasn’t at her best.

“I danced all night. I drank more than I ever have in my entire life,” she said. “My kidneys fell out. I’m pretty sure my Uber rating dropped a little low because I pooped on myself a little bit … It was bad. I was looking at everybody and I saw the lights and my soul just left my body.”

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and the clip flooded social media. Fans walked out while Haddish continued to drink and share spirits with the audience who remained. Because of the is incident, Haddish banned all cell phones and other recording devices from her future performances.

Below is a clip of Haddish talking about her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.