With Vans fans still reveling over the David Bowie collection that dropped last week, the Cali-bred footwear stalwart is prepping even more cool kicks that are sure to start your Spring 2019 season off on a proper note.

The “Candy-Stripe” pack gives us two clean iterations of the Slip-On and one for the Era as well, with all three opting for a picnic tablecloth-inspired exterior design. The Slip-On includes options in red and green, while the laced-up Era rounds out the core spectrum with a blue colorway. All three are part of the Anaheim Factory series, which pays homage to the first Vans factory in Anaheim, California with reissued prints and the original style number. The modern updates come in the form of UltraCush sockliners, and if you’re looking for more cozy boy swag for the new season then you’re pretty much set with either one of these.

The Vans Candy-Stripe pack out of the Anaheim Factory collection is available right now, with the Blue, Red and Emerald Green colorways all going for $80 USD via Vans.com. More pics below: