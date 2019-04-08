The Golden State Warriors played their last regular season game at the Oracle Arena on Sunday night and celebrated with a banner and a blast from the past in wearing the “We Beleive” era jerseys.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and per usual, won the game in a blow out fashion. Before tip-off, none of the players revealed what jerseys they wore until it was actually time to get going. Then Durant was seen in the jersey that became iconic in the 2007-08 season, followed by Steph Curry who let out a primal scream in their last Oracle run.

It was kind of strange, to be honest with you,” Kerr said to ESPN. “It was a really nice moment. All of the fans stuck around, which was great, but we’re coming right back and playing Game 1 Saturday or Sunday. Hopefully, we’ll have another send-off in a grander manner.”

Also during the magical night, the Warriors raised a banner to celebrate the 48 years of hoops played in Oakland. The Warriors will start their playoff run as the Western Conference’s number one seed this weekend. The games they participate in during this year’s playoffs will be the last in the city before they cross the bridge to San Francisco next year.