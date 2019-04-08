After initial reports last week surfaced that Beyoncé would be releasing a Netflix documentary centered around her stellar Coachella performance last year, the streaming service has officially released the trailer today that gives us a rare look into the life of a diva that’s been dominating the music world for 20 years and counting.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé documents the behind-the-scenes making of “Beychella” how the nearly two-hour live performance came to fruition. Paying high key homage to the HBCU experience overall, Homecoming shows us yet again how the multiplatinum award-winning multimedia maven (and mom of three!) manages to continue to wow the world on such a grand stage — and grand it was! According to Netflix, the new Beyoncé doc is,”Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision,” and adds that “Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.” The trailer itself is guided by the narrative voice of Maya Angelou, and shows us brief-yet-powerful shots that fans will truly enjoy, especially watching Blue Ivy practicing dance moves alongside Mama Bey (seen above) and a high quality look at the twins. We ready!

Get ready for #BeyonceHomecoming by watching the trailer above, and be sure to stream Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé when it launches globally on Netflix beginning April 17, 2019.