Louisana rapper Lil Boosie and his bodyguard are now facing a drug and firearm charge following a traffic stop in Georgia.

The Newman Times-Herald reports Lil Bossie, real name Torremce Hatch Jr., was pulled over Monday afternoon after officers noticed a white Dodge Charger he was driving was swerving lanes and almost sideswiping another vehicle on the bypass. The officer then pulled the car over at the local Chick-fil-A and noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle.

After performing a search of the vehicle, officers say they found a small bag containing 11 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat which his bodyguard, Allen was sitting. The officer also found a bag containing a large sum of cash and a vape pen containing what is believed to be THC oil were also found inside the center console.

Hatch also admitted to talking on the phone while driving which is a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia.

Both Hatch and Allen were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hatch was also slapped with a failure to maintain lane charge. Both men are being held at the Coweta Country Jail.