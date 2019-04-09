Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall Photographed Getting Fitted for ‘Coming to America’ Sequel

We’ve just received official confirmation that the Coming to America sequel will be on its way soon.

Renowned costume designer Ruth E. Carter posted a picture of Eddie Murphy and his co-star Arsenio Hall on Instagram during a fitting. This pretty much confirms that the second installment to the 1988 classic film is in the works.

Aside from giving us a nostalgic fix, Carter posed with her Oscar she won for her costume design work in Black Panther.

“GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS!” Carter captioned the post. “It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem Semmi and Oscar.”

The original Coming to America stars a wealthy African prince named Akeem, played by Eddie, who travels to New York with his best pal, played by Hall, in search for his wife. In addition to the dynamic duo, James Earl Jones will also reprise his role as King Jaffe Joffer.

Uproxx reports that the sequel will hit theaters on August 7, 2020.