The entire Wade clan attended Miami pride over the weekend in support of Dwyane Wade’s son, Zion.

Gabrielle Union posted videos and photos of all their fun in the sun on her Instagram story. Union was repping the set with a black t-shirt that read, ‘WADE.’ Zion, 11, rocked a yellow tank top with a rainbow ribbon.

Dwyane wasn’t present because he was in Toronto for the Miami Heats’ match against the Raptors. However, he made sure to find time out of his busy schedule to send his love and support to his baby boy. “We support each other with Pride!” Dwyane captioned one photo of Zion and Union.

Dwyane’s 17-year-old son, Zaire, was also in attendance to support his little brother. He posted a picture of him embracing his brother with the caption, “It’s a family thing.”

There was about a dozen people in Zion’s “cheering section” and he couldn’t look anymore happier. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!” Dwyane added.