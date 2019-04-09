Tonight Dwyane Wade’s regular season run as the star of the American Airlines Arena will end as the Miami HEAT will host the Philadelphia 76ers. To celebrate Wade’s historic career, Budweiser has released a tribute film titled “This Bud’s for 3.”

Throughout the season Wade has swapped jerseys at the end of games with notable players like LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, and Brad Beal. Taking the post-game tradition to another level, Budweiser brought Wade to center court and surprised him with fans he has touched over his career to do their own “jersey” swap with the iconic swingman.

When you watch the short film you will notice that Wade believes he is coming to get more jerseys from stars but will meet fans who bring their personal items. Among the fans are Dwyane’s own mother, Jolinda Wade, who details their relationship in a tear-jerking moment. Another is Andrea Oliver, the sister of Joaquin Oliver, one of the parkland victims who Wade honored by writing his name on his sneakers.

“Throughout the year, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on my basketball career and thank so many teammates, coaches and mentors who have impacted me on the court,” Wade said. “Thanks to Budweiser for reminding me that my connection to people is bigger than basketball. While my basketball career is coming to a close in the coming days, my relationship with my fans will only continue to grow.

“We’re honored to raise a Bud to Dwyane Wade to celebrate his legendary NBA career”, said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “We take pride in telling the stories that connect sports legends to their fans. While Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, we wanted to showcase his even-greater impact and legacy off the court.”

The film will be showing in full during before tipoff at the AmericanAirlines Arena, however, you can see it below.