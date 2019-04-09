Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Joey Bada$$ and More to be Featured on ‘Game of Thrones’ Soundtrack

The anticipation for the final season of Game of Thrones is at an all-time high, and HBO is pulling all types of tricks out their hat to make sure its memorable.

The cable network joined forces with Columbia Records to produce the For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) album, which is now available for pre-order.

Rally the realm.

Music is coming April 26. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PcLPW45uZH — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 9, 2019

The project is slate to be released on April 26, which is only a little under two weeks after the last season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.

The collection includes a number of household names as well as stars on the rise. In addition to headlining acts like The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and Mumford & Sons, For The Throne will also feature Chloe x Halle and the late rapper, Lil Peep.

The full list of artists set to make an appearance on the album is below:

ASAP Rocky

Chloe x Halle

Ellie Goulding

Jacob Banks

James Arthur

Joey Badass

Lennon Stella

Lil Peep

Maren Morris

Matthew Bellamy

Mumford & Sons

Rosalía f/ A.CHAL

SZA

The Lumineers

The National

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Ty Dolla Sign

X Ambassadors