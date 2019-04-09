The entire NBA community is giving the flowers to Dwyane Wade as his last regular season concludes, that includes Gatorade who, with the help of John Legend, will deliver a surprise tribute during the last home game of his career.

The GRAMMY award-winning singer re-recorded the classic School House Rock song “Three is a Magic Number” to celebrate the legendary career of Wade. The song tells the story of the NBA journey from draft day in June of 2003 to the three NBA rings on his fingers and his three sons, highlighting three the entire way.

In addition to the video, Gatorade has created limited towels and squeeze bottles with the number “3” merged with the Gatorade bolt, which you can see on the sidelines during the game.

Dwyane Wade’s last home game as a member of the Miami HEAT will be against his friend Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers.

You can view the video tribute below.