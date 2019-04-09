Beyonce is with Adidas, has Puma made a counter splash by bringing on J.Cole? One of the fastest men on the planet, Usain Bolt, shared an image online stating it was his “Puma Family” and the Dreamville leader can be seen as a part of the picture.

It’s not too hard to track down a connection between Cole and Puma. As a signee of Roc Nation, the access to get Cole to the Puma roster is as simple as getting a hold of the Creative Director of the brand, Jay-Z. A formal announcement for Cole may be on the way soon, in the meantime, check the picture out below.