Jhene Aiko to Push Back Her New Music to Show Respect to Nipsey Hussle

The life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle are continuing to be celebrated across Hip-Hop and Jhene Aiko is pushing pause on the release of any music “out of respect” for the West Coast emcee.

A fan commented on one of her recent Instagram posts questioning when she will give new work to her fans, which Jhene revealed she was set to drop this month but will push it back.

“Out of respect for Nipsey, i will be postponing the release of the new music I planned on releasing this month… until i feel the time is right… i want to take this time to remember and reflect on the life of the legendary Nipsey Hussle thank you for understanding. long live NH.”

The celebration of life for Nipsey Hussle will occur this Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Staples Center. Additional information for the celebration can be found here.