T.I. wasn’t finished or done with Kodak Black after they exchanged words on Instagram over the weekend in result of the Pompano Beach rapper’s tasteless comments about Lauren London.

On Monday evening the “Roll in Peace” rapper’s art installation inside of Tip’s Trap Museum in Atlanta was removed, presumably over last weekend’s controversy.

After Black seemingly shot his shot with London, less than a week after Nipsey Hussle was gunned down, the veteran rapper called him out. “Hey, Kodak Black: You outta pocket, n***a. Fix that shit—quickly, expeditiously,” Tip said in an Instagram video, accompanied by the caption: “Getcho Muuufuckin Self Together Young Nigga!!!! This ain’t no Muuufuckin GAME!!!!”

Black eventually kinda apologized claiming people misunderstood what he was trying to say and only focused on the negative. Since his insensitive remarks he has been called out by several members of the Hip Hop community, Power 106 in Los Angeles no longer welcomes his music, and now he’s no longer apart of the Trap museum.