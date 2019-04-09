Tokyo-based retailers mita sneakers and WHIZ LIMITED come together for a fresh take on the New Balance MS574 V2, giving the silhouette an on-trend reflective reworking and colorful construction overall.

The “Screen” iteration seen here is built from a combo of suede, nylon, mesh and nubuck on the upper, with each material blending together perfectly due to a winning choice of colorways. Almost reminiscent to the Playstation AF1s that achieved grail status over a decade ago, the blend of blue, red and black on this model, in addition to the textured midsole, comes together to create a futuristic design that footwear fiends will really appreciate. Other key specs include the reflective “N” branding on the side panel and OrthoLite insole for added comfort, giving you a shoe that looks pretty good and will keep you cushioned up as well.

Expect the mita sneakers x WHIZ LIMITED x New Balance MS574 V2 “Screen” to drop this Saturday (April 13) via mita sneakers and WHIZ LIMITED. Get a better look below:



Images: Mastered / mita sneakers / WHIZ LIMITED

