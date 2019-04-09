Oprah Winfrey made a generous donation towards the Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

The island has yet to fully recover from Hurricane Maria which resulted in thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in damages in 2017. As a result, the legendary media maven has donated a total of $2 million dollars. $1 million to Hispanic Federation and another $1 million to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, as per The Oprah Magazine.

“I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s commitment to bring ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty, and heritage,” the star said in a statement. “The needs of Puerto Rico and our fellow American citizens following the tragic hurricanes are still very real, and the work that has already been done by the Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan Arts Fund and other organizations on and off the island is long from over.”

At the top of the year, Oprah Winfrey and her bestie, Gayle King traveled to the island to watch the Hamilton play.

Recovery and fundraising efforts have been ongoing since the disaster. Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, and Tidal, among others, have lent a helping hand by raising funds or donating out of their own pockets. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched their own fund called, the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund.