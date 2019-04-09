PUMA never fails when it comes to reaching back into the vault, reintroducing the RS-Computer from 1986 last season and even bringing back the Inhale silhouette from 2000 last month. Now, the next re-release comes in the form of the ROMA 68 OG.

For those that need a quick history lesson, the shoe at hand debuted back in 1968 around the time when Italy won the UEFA Euro championship for the first time. All the original specs make it back for this version, including the premium leather upper, classic gum sole and low-top construction. The neutral colorway of “Whisper White” and “Blue Yonder” is also a throwback to the original drop, with the gold accents on the side panel and heel also directly alluding to the European Football Championship won. Overall, the fact that shoe is back is a win for all of us.

Expect the PUMA ROMA 68 OG reissue to arrive on April 20 at select retailers and online. See more pics below: