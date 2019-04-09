This week marks 40 years since popular anime series Mobile Suit Gundam debuted in Japan, sparking a fandom that continues to spread even today with the forthcoming Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash movies. To celebrate four decades of the multibillion-dollar franchise, watch manufacturer Seiko is dropping a new range of timepieces inspired by three of the most popular humanoid combat vehicles.

Up first is the SBDB 033, inspired by the red, blue, white and gold armor of the classic RX-78-2 Gundam. Recognizable symbols are added into the design, like the Earth Federation Army symbol on the case back and a “Head Sensor” motif on the bezel that only true fans will spot off the rip. The other two options, the green SBDX 027 and red SBDX 029, are modeled after the MS-06 Zaku II and series antagonist Char Aznable’s MS-06S Zaku II custom, respectively. Representing for the ill-willed Principality of Zeon, both models present a tuna-style structure and feature custome add-ons similar to the SBDB 033. The green version utilizes the Zeon Dukedom emblem on the strap, while the red replicates the same style but with Aznable’s “winged A” insignia in place. The hidden details add the cool factor to the design, but the signature Seiko specs — power reserve indicators and automatic 8L35 movement included — are what make it an authentic product that’s more than just a Gunpla collectible.

The Seiko x Mobile Suit Gundam 40th Anniversary Prospex watch collection will arrive as a limited edition release, with the SBDB 033 dropping in August 2019 for ¥630,000 JPY (approx. $5,660 USD) and limited to 300 pieces, while the SBDX 027 and Char Aznable edition SBDX 029 both drop this Friday (April 12) for ¥400,000 JPY (approx. $3,590 USD) and limited to 1000 units. Hit up Seiko JP for updates and a closer look at each timepiece, but get an initial look at all three below: