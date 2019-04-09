In a tweet Sunday night, Coachella organizers announced that Solange Knowles will no longer be performing at this year’s music fest. The tweet said “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

Reports say the major production delays stem from members of her band falling ill.

According to TMZ, members of Solange’s band started getting sick, and she couldn’t find the right mix of replacements. Solange tried out several different musicians, but it just didn’t work mainly because Solange couldn’t figure out how to work in all the new pieces. Sources also tell TMZ that Solange didn’t feel like she could deliver a great show for Coachella and she ultimately decided to pull the plug.

Solange was supposed to perform at the two-weekend music festival Saturday, April 13th and the 20th alongside Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa and J Balvin.