Could a Derrick Rose and Chicago Bulls reunion be in the works this summer? The former MVP’s agent stated if there was interest from his Windy City home team, conversations could be opened.

Rose’s agent is former Bulls player B.J. Armstrong. During an interview on Chicago’s 670 The Score, Armstrong revealed in free agency, he and Rose will assess all options, stating that Chicago will always be an option.

“I think we’re going to look at everything, we want to look at the situation. There isn’t a situation we would not look at because Derrick is still a very capable player. We’ll see what the Bulls have,” Armstrong said. “There’s no secret, there’s no doubt that in his heart, Chicago will always be there. We’ll see. I don’t know what the Bulls are going to do at this particular time. … If it presented itself, we’d be open to that conversation. We’ll find out in due time.”

Rose had a resurgence this season, averaging 18 points and just over four assists per game in the sixth man, occasional starter, a role for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His season saw a 50 point explosion and receiving a strong number of votes from fans in a run that just fell short of giving him his fourth all-star selection.

Current point guards for the Bulls are Kris Dunn and Ryan Aricdiacono, neither of which are believed to be the fit among starters going forward, evident by whispers of the Bulls adding Murray State standout Ja Morant in the upcoming draft.

Elsewhere in the world of D. Rose, he has recently joined Instagram and is promoting a documentary, which will tell his story. You can see one of his posts below.