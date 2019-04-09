Supreme has been killing it recently when it comes to collaborations, already rolling out gear with The North Face, Timberland and Nike so far this season. The latest is alongside legendary French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, and it’s easily the most extensive rollout yet with a range of shoes, sunnies and even a scent to go along with the apparel offering.

The set as a whole represents Gaultier’s career as the premiere avant-garde designer of his generation, giving us bold prints with even bolder messaging, forward-thinking tailoring on the outwear — a bomber/backpack combo?! — and floral takes on Vans’ Chukka Pro and Era Pro models. Even his past work designing tour costumes for Madonna on her Blond Ambition tour in 1990 comes full circle here, with her daughter Lourdes Leon (seen above) modeling some of the key pieces in the lookbook. While the 22-year-old pop legacy can be seen rocking the Double Breasted Blazer, printed denim pants and standout Double Breasted Plaid Faux Fur Coat, other key pieces in this set include the Cargo Suit Pant and Vest that match perfectly with the jacket, a Printed Trucker Jacket to go with the jeans, an extension on the floral theme onto a Rayon Shirt, hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants, a big buckle belt, rounded frame sunglasses, a leather holster by way of Schott, a co-branded version of Gautier’s signature Le Male Fragrance and finally the Reversible Backpack MA-1 mentioned above that looks like something out of The Fifth Element, the 1995 film which Gautier actually designed costumes for as well.

Cop the Supreme x Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2019 Collection starting this Thursday (April 11) in-store at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations as well as online. Japan will see the drop on Saturday (April 13). Take a look at the entire extensive offering below: