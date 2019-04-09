The Hip-Hop takeover of country music has pushed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to the top of the Billboard chart.

X’s “Old Town Road” now owns the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to a surge in its popularity online and the support of the single after Billboard removed it from the Country charts.

The single made its debut on the charts at number 15, but the strong verse from Cyrus helped pushed the catchy single to the top.

When the country and Hip-Hop mash up was denied from the country charts due to its sound, Cyrus stepped in and stated on Twitter that it fits all the specifics for a song that fits in the genre.

“It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it?,” Cyrus tweeted. “What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?”

The “Old Town Road” train keeps on moving.