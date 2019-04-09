Tommy Hilfiger really upped the ante with those KITH-branded Timbs we got earlier this year, and now the brand is revisiting an old partnership by joining with Coca-Cola once again for a SS19 capsule collection.

Bringing it back to 1986 when Tommy Hilfiger designed the first-ever Coca-Cola apparel, this range of gear by Tommy Jeans feels nostalgic in nature but also pretty current given what’s available in the full offering. On-trend pieces like quarter-zip pullover windbreakers and co-branded rugbys blend in perfect with the classic range of tees and crewneck sweatshirts. One of the highlight pieces is definitely the all-over printed hoodie, which adds a summery vibe to the mix that’s also translated through the range of shorts and polo shirts. The color options adapt Hilfiger’s signature Americana-inspired red, white and blue, but a few other hues are included as well for a spring-ready feel, including teal, yellow, green and baby blue. A crisp and refreshing collab, indeed.

Shop the Tommy Jeans x Coca-Cola SS19 capsule collection right now online. Check out the lookbook and product shots below:



Images: Tommy Jeans / Coca-Cola