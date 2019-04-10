We’ve seen dope bespoke kicks by way of Aimé Leon Dore in the past, and certainly received a fair share of fire New Balance collabs in recent times (see: Bodega, mita sneakers x WHIZ LIMITED and of course the ongoing J. Crew drops), and now we’re getting the best of both of those worlds with a new collaborative 997 colorway arriving this week.

Opting for colorful accents to level out the grey tones on the upper, this ALD x NB concoction is seriously a frontrunner for shoe of the season. It’s easy to spot the vintage sportswear-inspo of the overall design, which comes full circle in the pseudo-sports ads (seen above) that are incorporated into the campaign rollout. Spring-geared hues make up the aforementioned accents, including yellow and magenta tongue tabs, navy blue and pink collars, olive green and blue heel stabilizers and hot pink and baby blue eyelets. The colors alternate between the left and right shoe, making for a “What The”-style structure and a pretty fresh finish overall.

Look out for the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997 to drop on Friday (April 12) in the brand’s web store and New York flagship shop (214 Mulberry St). Get a preview via the IG accounts for ALD and head designer Teddy Santis below: