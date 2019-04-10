The last time we saw an Air Jordan release specifically tailored to the ladies came in the form of Aleali May’s AJ6. Now the Air Jordan 12 is getting the female fit, and it’s coming our way with a stylish “Snakeskin” makeover.

Keeping up with the on-trend reptilian vibes that we recently saw on the Air Jordan 11 Low and Air Foamposite One, this version of the 12s opts for a black leather upper, gold accents and a crisp white midsole. The snakeskin print is actually mixed with croc skin as well, adding even more premium materials that’s rounded out in full on the gold-embossed heel tab. If the spring season ahead is looking a bit luxe on your end, this is the shoe that’s sure to make it all look official.

The Air Jordan 12 Wmns “Snakeskin” hits European retailers this Friday (April 12) for $190 USD, with the general Nike SNKRS drop arriving next month on May 17. If you can’t wait until then, hit up Germany sneaker hotspot 43einhalb, who also provided the dope images below:

Images: 43einhalb