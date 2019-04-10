The NBA is holding up its reputation as the most entertaining league in sports on one of its closing nights. Dwyane Wade is on his way out, Dirk Nowitzki is doing the same, and so is Magic Johnson. Anthony Davis fashionably said, “don’t forget about me.”

The star forward was seen on social media, strangely the New Orleans Pelicans also shared it, walking through the halls of the Smoothie King Center wearing a t-shirt that reads the closing Looney Tunes statement “That’s All Folks!”

Last game of the season tonight and Anthony Davis is wearing a “that’s all folks” shirt LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/eihSsObx2X — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) April 9, 2019

Davis appeared to be on his way out of New Orleans this season when the Los Angeles Lakers inquired about his services near the trade deadline but everything fell apart. Maybe this offseason will serve him better.