Media mogul Cathy Hughes is used to making history. Hughes was the first African American woman to become vice president and general manager of a station in Washington D.C. In 1999, Hughes became the first African-American woman to chair a publicly held corporation, following the sale of more than seven million shares of common stock to the public Continuing her groundbreaking, it was recently announced that he UrbanOne founder was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame, making her the first Black woman to be inducted into the radio category.

“Cathy Hughes is a truly remarkable broadcaster and entrepreneur whose contributions continue to greatly influence and drive our industry,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We look forward to honoring Cathy with this well-deserved award at this year’s NAB Show.”

Cathy Hughes, media trailblazer and founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., took home a much deserved lifetime achievement award this week. Salute! https://t.co/oiVfGWGcU9 pic.twitter.com/lLOyBsT2xp — NewsOne (@newsone) April 28, 2018

In 1980, Hughes founded Radio One (Now Urban One), and with then-husband Dewey Hughes, bought AM radio station WOL 1450 in Washington, D.C and after struggling for years, turned it into a multi-media conglomerate that became an urban radio market leader with more than 60 stations across the country comprised of hip hop, R&B, gospel and talk radio formats. It became the first African-American company in radio history to dominate several major markets simultaneously, and Hughes became the first woman to own a radio station that was ranked number one in a major market

Urban One, Inc. also owns TV One, a television network serving more than 60 million households, and maintains a controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), which provides several syndicated programs, including the “Tom Joyner Morning Show.” The company also provides social content, news, information and entertainment through its digital platform, iOne Digital, with popular websites including “Cassius” and “Bossip.” Urban One maximizes its reach to more than 80 percent of the African-American market by offering cross-platform marketing opportunities with its marketing firm, One Solution.

Congratulations to Cathy Hughes on her incredible achievement.