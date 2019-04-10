One of the stars of Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out and MTV personality D.C. Young Fly is set to star in the comedy #Digitallivesmatter. Co-starring is Terri J. Vaughn (Who also directs the film), B. Simone, David Banner, Emmanuel Hudson, Rashan Ali, Rodney Perry.

A synopsis of the show reads: D.C. Young Fly is on top of the world with his over 3 million followers, and his fame is growing with every one of his posts. However, when this social media influencer crosses the wrong computer geek, all hell breaks loose, and D.C. wakes up to find all of his followers are gone! This catastrophe couldn’t happen on a worse day! DC has a career-changing audition, and he actually needs at least a million followers to even get in the door. DC has one day to gain his followers back and make it to his audition. Immediately, D.C. enlists the help of his best friend Theo, the neighborhood tech genius, to help him to regain his followers. D.C. receives DMs from a mysterious Simon sending him on a variety of comical tasks, doing favors for his followers and soon realizes that he is responsible for taking his followers.

#Digitallivesmatter is available Arriving On VOD And Digital HD On Leading Digital Platforms

Check out the trailer for #Digitallivesmatter below.