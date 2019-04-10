With the jersey swaps and tribute videos all season, it was largely expected that Dirk Nowitzki was going to retire after this season but he hadn’t officially announced his departure until after Tuesday night’s game against Phoenix where the Mavs G.O.A.T. dropped 30 points. The 21-year veteran took to center court following the Mavericks 109-120 win against the Suns to make it official, prompting sighs and cheers from the fans.

“As you guys might expect, this is my last home game,” the tearful future Hall of Famer said from center court. “All the fans have supported me… I put you guys on a hell of a ride with a lot of ups and downs and you guys always stuck with me and supported me and I appreciate it.”

NBA legend Charles Barkley joined the German baller on the court to send his congrats on a great career and even shared an anecdote of when he first met Dirk as an 18-year-old.

During the game, Dirk was caught tearing up during a tribute video honoring the man who brought the Mavericks a championship in 2011.

The 2007 NBA MVP walks away from the game with the record for longest tenure with one franchise.