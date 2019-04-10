Dwyane Wade gave Miami Heat fans a show in Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The future Hall of Fame shooting guard dropped a game-high 30 points in 30 minutes of play for a decisive 99-122 win at home.

The 2003 Miami Heat lottery pick came into tonight’s game with a tribute video followed by an introduction from his oldest son Zaire Wade. Unfortunately for the team, their playoff hopes were decided the same night when the Detroit Pistons beat the Memphis Grizzlies to knock the Heat out of contention, so the focus was strictly on the former Marquette baller.

Fellow Chicago native and 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama gave D-Wade a shout out before his final go with a video congratulating the 16-year veteran on a great career. “You showed us Chicago spirit and you did us proud,” the former POTUS said in the video.

Following the game, Mr. Wade County stood atop the scorer’s table one last time to send his love to the fans at American Airlines Arena.

"That was tragic. Let's try it again." 😂@DwyaneWade gave his fans in Miami one last moment. pic.twitter.com/Bi8MzKyBHl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

Wade also did his final home game jersey swap this year with the 76ers Forward Jimmy Butler who Wade teamed up with for a season with the Chicago Bulls.

With retirement looming in a few days, Wade will walk away with 3 NBA titles, 1 Finals MVP award, and 13 All-Star Game appearances as well as being chosen twice for the All-NBA First team, and 3 times for the All NBA Defensive team.

All though Dwyane is walking away, the last name Wade could be seen again in an NBA jersey in the form of his now 17-year-old son, Zaire. The younger Wade has reportedly drawn interest from Division I schools Miami University and Michigan State the latter of whom made the Final Four this season. The 6’2 guard also received his first scholarship offer from Nebraska.