To not know the name Tyshawn Jones is either because you’ve been living under a rock or just have zero connection to the skateboarding community. The Bronx-bred pro skater, who rides for Supreme and recently achieved the coveted Skater of the Year status by Thrasher Magazine last year, has also been developing his own label called Hardies Hardware for a few years now. After a successful debut collaboration with adidas Skateboarding that launched not too long ago, Jones’ imprint is gearing up for yet another collab that’s taking the Matchcourt High RX2 and Sabalo silhouettes to new heights.

The new adidas x Hardies footwear offering also includes a range of matching apparel, featuring a jersey, nylon jacket with detachable sleeves, cargo pants that easily convert into shorts and a hoodie with vertical lines to rounds things out. Of course, the highlight comes in the form of the kicks, with the Matchcourt High RX2 decked out in a clean white with purple accents to match the color palette of the clothing. The low-top Sabalo follows the same theme, standing out for its GeoFlex outsole and curved midsole design that recalls the fisheye lens most skate parts are filmed with. Hopefully this small-yet-satisfying offering means we’ll see more collaborative pieces between these brands. Shred on!

Cop the Hardies Hardware x adidas Skateboarding Spring 2019 collection starting tomorrow (April 11) at select retailers, adidas stores and online. Peep the lookbook below: