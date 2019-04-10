John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Catch Dwyane Wade After a Fall in His Last Home Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Catch Dwyane Wade After a Fall in His Last Home Game

Earlier on Tuesday, John Legend celebrated the career of his friend Dwyane Wade with a video tribute, by Tuesday night it was with the star swingman in his lap and an almost spilled drink courtside.

For anyone that has followed the career of Dwyane Wade, they will notice that he falls a lot. That was the case during his last game in the city of Miami, falling into the laps of Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen after a jump shot.

A humorous moment, Legend and Teigen are squished by Wade, but the couple took it in stride with jokes and a video update from courtside.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

In his final game, Wade scored 30 points in a blow out win over his close friend Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Gabrielle Union also chimed in on the moment below.