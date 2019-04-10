Kim Kardashian advocated for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, 63, who was serving a heavy-handed sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Since then Kim has met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform and even payed the rent of a newly released ex-con. Now she is ready to take things up a notch and become an attorney.

The beauty mogul revealed her legal aspirations in her latest Vogue cover story. She’s not going to law school, however, she has a master plan to get it all done in three years.

She began a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm which she started last Summer. Her past political experience inspired her to keep pushing. “I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more.”

Kim adds, “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.”