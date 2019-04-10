Ervin “Magic” Johnson dropped a bombshell on Tuesday night ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ final game of the 2018-19 season when he suddenly announced that he’s stepping down as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Today, I’m going to step down as the president,” Johnson told a stunned crowd of reporters gathered outside the Lakers’ locker room.

READ MORE: D’Angelo Russell is Balling at the Expense of Magic Johnson Giving Up on Him Too Soon

After saying “I’m free” at one point, Johnson added, “I feel like a monkey has been lifted off my back.”

Johnson won five NBA titles as a player shared frustrations regarding multiple tampering investigations by the league office and his inability to mentor young men outside the organization.

Johnson said, “I was like, ‘I have a great life outside of this. What am I doing?’ So, I’m going to go back to that beautiful life. And I’m looking forward to it.”

READ MORE: BAPE LA Debuts Its 1st Anniversary Collection In a Lakers-Themed Camo Pattern

Johnson said that he hasn’t yet told his boss, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, of his decision to step down. He met with Buss on Monday and held a three-hour meeting with her about the direction of the organization, he said.

“Somebody going to have to tell my boss,” Johnson said. “I know she’s going to be sick, but I knew I couldn’t face her face-to-face, even though I was just with her yesterday.”

READ MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to Miss the Playoffs

The Lakers will enter this summer with a lot more questions than answers. One logical choice to replace Johnson is actually already in the same arena. Jerry West currently is an advisor for the Los Angeles Clippers, but a reunion could be in the works if he’s interested in the challenge of making the Lakers great again.