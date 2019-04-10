Palm Angels was one of the premiere streetwear brands that we spotted during New York Fashion Week back in February, and now the label is heading into sportswear territory by linking with PUMA on a tech-savvy apparel collection.

The new collaborative gear is special in the sense that it actually “recovers” your energy after an intense workout — or, you know, if you’ve just finished rocking the stage like the rapper’s at the aforementioned afterparty. The technology works by way of a specially-crafted textile fabric created in partnership with Celliant, which actually takes your body heat and converts it into infrared energy. Not only does it help with your overall recovery time, you actually look pretty fly in the process as well. Offered in this capsule is a range of joggers, hoodies, crewneck sweaters, shorts and T-shirts, each constructed with the next level tech and designed over a color palette of black, white and orange. Definitely not a bad way to push the future of athletic apparel forward.

Shop the Palm Angels x Under Armour “recovery apparel” set beginning this Friday (April 12) in Canada and the U.S., with a worldwide release scheduled for April 19. Shops that will sell the collection include MR PORTER, Saks Fifth Avenue and SSENSE among others. Get a preview in the meantime below: