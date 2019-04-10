R. Kelly easily raked in $22,000 for a club appearance in his home state despite his sexual abuse charges.

The disgraced singer came out of hiding since being released from prison for backed child support at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois. He interacted with a crowd of like 50 people and even sung the iconic opening line of his hit single, “Bump ‘n Grind.” He reportedly didn’t have to sing and just picked up the mic for his fans.

He arrived at the venue around 10:30 pm, but didn’t greet the crowd until about 2:00 am. TMZ reports that he pocketed $20,000 and paid his booking manager $2,000.

Ahead of his gig, R. Kelly hopped on Instagram to announce that he will be out at a party for work and for the members of the #MuteRKelly movement to take it easy on him so that he can make some money.