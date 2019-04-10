Yesterday, tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service hit the net and didn’t last twenty minutes before they were gone, unfortunately, some who were able to secure seats were looking for a quick buck on Craigslist. Those listings have now been shut down by the online service.

Tickets for Nipsey’s homegoing celebration were priced as high as $500, but TMZ details were quickly shut down.

Nipsey Hussle sold out the Staples Center in 20 minutes! pic.twitter.com/lsNX0vtodo — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 9, 2019

Tickets were originally distributed by AXS and were required to have a California zip code for getting the free tickets, however, everyone in the California area was not able to receive tickets. Online messages expressed the anger at those who are looking to make a profit off of the celebration of life.

Nipsey’s family didn’t have to make that funeral public and open up for you all to say your last goodbyes just remember that. And if you guys are re-selling his funeral tickets to try and make more profit, you’re actually disgusting. — RIP Nipsey (@LaurenLNipsey) April 9, 2019

Nipsey’s celebration will take over the Los Angeles area on Thursday as he will take a “Victory Lap” around Los Angeles on the way to the Staples Center as he will take one last ride through the neighborhoods he supported. The procession will cover 25 miles leading up to Staples.