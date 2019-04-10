Wyatt Cenac is an acclaimed comedian, actor, producer, and Emmy Award-winning writer. After working as a writer on the hit animated show King of The Hill, Wyatt became a correspondent and writer for The Daily Show from 2008 to 2012. He has also starred in the TBS series People of Earth and in Barry Jenkins’s first feature Medicine for Melancholy. Cenac also is the star of his own HBO show Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas. After being renewed for a second season, it premiered on April 5th.

According to HBO’s description, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas follows comedian and writer Wyatt Cenac as he explores America’s most pressing issues. Cenac is no stranger to late night comedy. As a longtime writer and correspondent for The Daily Show, hosted by Jon Stewart, he examined a wide range of social and cultural problems facing Americans.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas will feature documentary-style field reports that serve as the focal point of each episode. These segments will take him around the country, from suburban Minneapolis to downtown Cincinnati to rural Texas, as he investigates systemic issues from his unique perspective. Cenac will also tackle more benign problems and everyday inconveniences facing Americans, offering comedic solutions each episode. Wyatt Cenac will moderate a discussion on school safety and the school-to-prison-pipeline; a topic that he covers while visiting a Brooklyn public school in the second episode of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas airing on Friday, April 12th

In promotion of the show and to highlight the issues, Wyatt will be joined by New York Times journalist Nikole-Hannah Jones, Brooklyn’s Research and Service High School Principal Allison Farrington and Legislature Jasmine Gripper in panel and discussion on school safety and the school-to-prison-pipeline on Wed, April 10th from 7-9PM at the Soho House in the meatpacking district.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas comes on Friday’ at 11 PM Eastern Standard time.

Check out the trailer for season two below.